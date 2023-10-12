Submit Release
Minor Delays on Pleasants County Route 20/2, Plumm Road, Beginning on Monday, October 16, 2023

Pleasants County Route 20/2, Plumm Road, will have minor delays from the intersection of Pleasant County Route 20 French Creek Road, at milepost 0.00, and continuing for half a mile, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 16, 2023, through Saturday, December 16, 2023, for a waterline installation.
 
 Flagging personnel will be utilized to main traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​

