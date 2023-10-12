Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Thursday, November 2, 2023

Page Content

A portion of WV 2, from 430 to 449 Energy Highway, in New Martinsville, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 2, 2023, through Friday, November 3, 2023, to replace the gas line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays.



Alternate Route: Use County Route 180 (Veterans Highway).



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​