A portion of WV 2, from 430 to 449 Energy Highway, in New Martinsville, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 2, 2023, through Friday, November 3, 2023, to replace the gas line. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. Alternate Route: Use County Route 180 (Veterans Highway). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
You just read:
Lane Closure on WV 2 to Begin Thursday, November 2, 2023
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.