More people in northern B.C. can train as community support workers

CANADA, October 11 - More people in northern B.C. will be able to train for jobs as certified community support workers and community mental-health workers.

This is through a Community and Employer Partnerships (CEP) project funded by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction.

“We all want young people to have both meaningful work and more services, to build better lives,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. “Through this training, youth in northern B.C. will get in-demand jobs, while people living in the region will have more support workers in their own communities.”

The Province is providing funding to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to deliver, together with its partners, the community support worker diploma training project with its primary focus on training young people up to 30 years in northern B.C. Also identified for training are Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, immigrants, people with multiple barriers to employment, and survivors of violence and/or abuse.

“Investing in employment opportunities, particularly for underserved populations, is not just about economic growth, it’s about nurturing the mental well-being of our communities,” said Sarah Lloyd, executive director, CMHA Northern BC. “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to creating opportunities that not only prepare individuals for the jobs of tomorrow, but also contribute to their overall well-being.”

As many as 12 participants will receive 27 weeks of essential, employability and occupational skills training, six weeks of on-the-job experience with community-support employers, and one week of followup support to prepare participants for work as certified community support workers and community mental-health workers.

Participant activities will begin on Oct. 23, 2023, and end June 21, 2024.

“Making training easier and more affordable for people is what our government’s Future Ready plan is all about,” said Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development. “This project gives people the skills to build careers as much-needed community-based service workers, while building stronger, more resilient neighbourhoods right across B.C.”

This announcement is part of StrongerBC’s Future Ready plan. Future Ready is making education and training more accessible, affordable and relevant to help businesses grow and prepare British Columbians for the jobs of tomorrow.

Quote:

Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine –

“This program will train more youth, and under-served community members in northern B.C., to become support workers. The region’s care economy will get some much-needed skilled workforce.”

Quick Facts:

The Province has invested $300,000 in this program.

Funding for this project is provided through the Project-Based Labour Market Training stream of WorkBC’s CEP and is made possible through the Canada-British Columbia Labour Market Development Agreement.

CEP investments are targeted at projects that support an inclusive economic recovery.

CEP projects support B.C. job seekers’ training and work experience and help businesses and communities address labour-market challenges.

Through CEP, the Province invests $15 million annually in communities throughout B.C.

Learn More:

Learn how CEPs are helping local communities:

www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/Community-and-Employer-Partnerships.aspx

Learn about how WorkBC can help find British Columbians jobs that are right for them:

www.workbc.ca/rightforyou

Find your local WorkBC centre:

https://www.workbc.ca/Employment-Services/WorkBC-Centres/WorkBC-Centres-Listing.aspx

To read more about Canada Mental Health Association (CMHA), visit: https://cmha.ca/