Brownsville CBP officers seize $156K in cocaine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged cocaine valued at more than $156,000 in a single enforcement action.

“Our officers are diligent in their efforts to keep our borders secure, and their dedication and attention to detail contributed to this significant drug seizure,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 12 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure took place on Sunday, Oct 8, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 26-year-old female Mexican citizen who resides in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico, attempted entry into the United States driving in a 2008 GMC. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered five packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 11.68 pounds of alleged cocaine.

The estimated street value of the cocaine is $156,010.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle, arrested the driver and turned her over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents for further investigation.

