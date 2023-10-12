Iconic Music Video Director Talks Future of Hip Hop at FutureCast 2023

Benny Boom, Multi-award-winning Music Video and Television Director Julian S. Newman, Founder and CEO, The FutureCast Foundation

Fireside Chat with Multi-Award-Winning Music Video and TV Director Benny Boom

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic multi-award-winning music video and television director Benny Boom will be a featured speaker, along with other high profile C-suite leaders from a range of industries including beauty, film, sports, and tech at FutureCast 2023. The third annual futurist event will be held Friday, October 20, 2023, at the end of Advertising Week in Manhattan, New York. The hybrid experience will take place in-person at an exclusive location from 8:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET. Virtual and limited in-person tickets are available through October 18th at www.futurecast.me.

The daylong event concludes with a tribute to Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary featuring a fireside chat with Benny Boom and Julian S. Newman, founder and CEO of The FutureCast Foundation. The conversation will include the future of Hip Hop and the multi-billion dollar music genre's influence during the past 50 years. Benny Boom is an acclaimed music video and television director. With a career spanning over two decades, the West Philadelphia native has worked with some of the biggest names in Hip Hop including Busta Rhymes, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Lil’ Kim, LL Cool J, and 50 Cent. His work on Nelly’s “Dilemma” with Kelly Rowland has over 1.2 billion views and his music video filmography includes more than 300 videos. Boom is the most nominated BET Music Video Director of all time. His pioneering efforts have earned him several awards and honors including 16 nominations with 2 BET Video Director of the Year Awards, 3 BET Hip Hop Awards for Video Director of the Year, and a 2022 VMA for Best Hip Hop Video. Although Boom is well-known for his revered work in the music video industry, his television directing credits include “The Equalizer,” “NCIS: LA” and “Chicago PD.” He also directed the 2017 Tupac Shakur biographical film “All Eyez on Me”.

FutureCast 2023 will bring together thought leaders from around the world to forecast the future through a lens of hope. The non-traditional business conference will include a social impact awards ceremony, pizza party, and ice cream social. FutureCast is an annual Anthem Award-winning event presented by The FutureCast Foundation and sponsored by Critical Mass, Subaru of America, Inc., Jackson Walker LLP, Eclipse Awards, Inclusive Communication Services, Culture Creative, Pod Brooklyn Hotel, Disruptive Technologists, and WrightOne Media Group. FutureCast 2023 is open to the public. Virtual and limited in-person tickets are available through October 18th at www.futurecast.me.

ABOUT FUTURECAST:

FutureCast is an inaugural Anthem Award-winning event presented by The FutureCast Foundation, a global think tank founded by Julian S. Newman. Established in 2021, FutureCast is an innovative and interactive experience that brings together diverse thought leaders from around the world to showcase and strategize social impact solutions. Learn more at www.futurecast.me.

ABOUT JULIAN S. NEWMAN:

As the visionary founder and CEO behind FutureCast, Julian S. Newman was named a Diversity & Inclusion Leader of the Year at the Inaugural Anthem Awards in 2022. Featured on NPR and Fox News affiliates, Julian is an international award-winning expert leading the consulting firm Culture Creative. He is the creator of The Akoni System, a leadership development system and author of the forthcoming book Beautiful Together.



