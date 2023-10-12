PRESS RELEASE: Signing Ceremonies of;

>The Project for Reconstruction of a Hall at Avele College

>The Project for Reconstruction of Lalomalava Primary School

under JAPAN’S GRANT ASSISTANCE FOR GRASS-ROOTS HUMAN SECURITY PROJECTS (GGP)

The Government of Japan reaffirmed its commitment in assisting the development of education at grass-roots level across Samoa, through a provision of grants formalised in two signing ceremonies for local schools held earlier today (12 October) at our Embassy in Apia.

The selected schools under Japan’s fiscal year 2023 allocations are Avele College in Upolu and Lalomalava Primary School in Savaii.

H.E. Mr. SENTA Keisuke, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Samoa signed over the grants under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) to the representatives of these two schools.

Avele College School Committee received a grant of up to USD222,517 (approximately SAT601,000) for the reconstruction of its school hall with a stage, kitchen, and toilets. The existing hall has already been demolished due to aging. This reconstruction project aims to provide a suitable and functional space for the college’s students, teachers, staff members, and the wider community.

Lalomalava Primary School Committee received a grant of up to USD215,301 (approximately SAT582,000) for the reconstruction of their existing building, which will include 8 new classrooms, a library, principal room, staff room, reception, and toilets. The school has been grappling with numerous infrastructure issues due to natural disasters and its aging school building. This project is expected to provide a safer and improved environment for its students, teachers, and staff.

The Government of Japan continues to support and assist small-scale projects directly benefitting at the grass-roots level as well as contributing to the socio-economic development of the Independent State of Samoa through its GGP.

Ends.