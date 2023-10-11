WISCONSIN, October 11 - An Act to amend 71.07 (9e) (aj) (intro.) and 73.03 (73) (f) 1.; and to create 71.07 (9e) (ak) of the statutes; Relating to: increasing the earned income tax credit for claimants with fewer than three children. (FE)
Status: A - Ways and Means
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab471
You just read:
AB471 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Ways and Means - 2023-10-11
