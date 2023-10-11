Submit Release
AB474 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor and Integrated Employment - 2023-10-11

WISCONSIN, October 11 - An Act to renumber and amend 108.221 (1) (a) and 108.221 (2); to amend 102.85 (1) (a), 102.85 (1) (b) and 102.85 (2) (intro.); and to create 16.40 (24), 102.85 (1) (c), 102.85 (1) (d), 102.85 (2j), 102.85 (2k), 103.005 (4m), 108.221 (1) (a) 2., 108.221 (2) (b), 182.01 (8) and 601.41 (12) of the statutes; Relating to: employee misclassification and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Labor and Integrated Employment

Important Actions (newest first)

