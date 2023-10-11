Suspects Sought in a Robbery in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects for a robbery (force and violence) that occurred in Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at approximately 10:54 a.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 800 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects and then the suspects took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/TrkpvReoG5U

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.