Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, October 7, 2023, at approximately 9:37 a.m., the suspect, armed with a handgun, demanded property from the victims in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast. The victims complied. The suspect took their property and money then fled the location.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/6dkYK7pU2Eg

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.