Suspect Sought in a Northeast Stabbing

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to a stabbing that occurred in Northeast.

On Thursday, September 28, 2023, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the suspect, armed with a knife, stabbed the victim during an argument in the 1800 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/pFgRtHy2nI4

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.