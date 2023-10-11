Suspect Attempts to Rob Victim of Cell Phone

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect sought for attempting to rob a victim while armed with a knife.

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 3:53 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast, and demanded the victim’s cell phone while brandishing a knife. The victim did not comply, and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/RlkubYrQjEk

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.