Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,547 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,410 in the last 365 days.

Suspect Attempts to Rob Victim of Cell Phone

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect sought for attempting to rob a victim while armed with a knife.

 

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, at approximately 3:53 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast, and demanded the victim’s cell phone while brandishing a knife.  The victim did not comply, and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/RlkubYrQjEk

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Suspect Attempts to Rob Victim of Cell Phone

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more