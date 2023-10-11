Submit Release
Man Arrested for Carjacking Rideshare Vehicle After Argument Over Dog

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce a man has been arrested for carjacking a rideshare vehicle after arguing with the driver.

 

On Sunday, October 8, 2023, at approximately 7:03 a.m., the victim picked up the suspect in the 300 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The suspect attempted to bring a dog into the victim’s rideshare vehicle. When the victim told the suspect that his dog was not allowed in the car, the suspect threatened to mace the victim. During the altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim, dragged her from the car, robbed her of her phone, and fled in the victim’s vehicle.

 

On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 19-year-old Dax Franco Willis, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking and Robbery.

