TOMORROW: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom to Sign Historic Mental Health Transformation Legislative Package

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – Tomorrow, in Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom will join Legislative and local leaders, families, advocates, veterans, and health care professionals to sign legislation that will modernize and transform California’s mental health and substance use disorder treatment systems for the first time in decades.

WHEN: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 11:00 AM PT

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Thursday, October 12 at 8:00 AM

 

