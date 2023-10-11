NEBRASKA, October 11 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Announces READ Nebraska Grant Recipients

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, along with Director K.C. Belitz of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), have announced the recipients of the READ Nebraska grant program. The program is focused on expanding mentorships throughout the state, with the goal of improving reading proficiency among elementary school students.

“Mentorship creates meaningful and trusting relationships that have a lasting impact. Not every child needs a mentor, but every child certainly deserves one,” said Gov. Pillen “Learning how to read and write is the basis for all success in school. The READ Nebraska program is about connecting young kids with groups capable of facilitating that skill set.”

“Nebraska’s kids are our future entrepreneurs and business leaders,” said DED Director K.C. Belitz. “We’re investing in mentorships to help students develop the academic and relational skills needed to succeed in the workplace. Mentors also give kids a sense of belonging—increasing the likelihood they will remain connected to their community throughout their education and upon graduation. In short, READ Nebraska is cultivating young leaders and encouraging their rootedness in Nebraska.”

Under the guidelines of the program, all applicants must be nonprofits with at least 15 years of established operation in Nebraska. They must be able to provide a mentoring program aimed at elementary-age children and provide information relative to the number of youths served, associated costs, program successes and volunteer recruitment. Grants are awarded for a one-year period.

The Nebraska Legislature approved funding this year through LB814 for $4.8 million in FY2023-2024 and $4.8 million in FY2024-2025. Grant monies may be used to cover the cost of training, background checks, marketing, volunteer recruitment, program evaluation and other costs associated with the goals of READ Nebraska.

Eleven organizations received grants this program cycle. Amounts were determined pro rata based on the number of mentors working with the organization at the time of application. The list in alphabetical order includes:

Bannisters Leadership Academy (Omaha, NE)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska (Grand Island, NE)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln (Lincoln, NE)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands (Omaha, NE)

Community Connections of Lincoln County (North Platte, NE)

Girls Incorporated of Omaha (Omaha, NE)

MENTOR Nebraska (Omaha, NE)

MentoringWorks, Inc. (Hastings, NE)

Partnership 4 Kids (Omaha, NE)

TeamMates Mentoring (Lincoln, NE)

The Friends Program of Kearney (Kearney, NE)

DeMoine Adams, chief executive officer (CEO) of TeamMates Mentoring said his organization was humbled and honored to be among those receiving a grant.

“We are all focused on one common goal – and that’s to serve more students through mentoring. This mission, that started with just 22 middle school students in Lincoln Public Schools, has now become a movement, as we are currently serving almost 7,000 students in 141 school districts across the state of Nebraska,” noted Adams. “They say when much is given, much is required, and this grant will give TeamMates an incredible opportunity to recruit more mentors, so we can impact more students with HOPE, which is the greatest indicator of academic success.”

Executive Director Brenna Poindexter said funding would allow Big Brothers, Big Sisters in Central Nebraska to expand its current program offerings.

“Research proves over and over again that one unconditional and caring adult, outside of a child's parents or guardians, changes the consequences of adverse experiences. We are thrilled to be awarded a READ Nebraska grant,” said Poindexter. “This will allow us to connect more children in Hall, Hamilton, Howard, and Merrick counties with a caring adult. It is exciting to take this relationship a step further and add a focus on reading. We look forward to launching this program and impacting the lives of youth in our community.”

Gov. Pillen first announced his intention to create a mentoring program focused on childhood literacy upon declaring February Nebraska Mentoring Month.

“One of the ways we can lift our kids up to greatness is by becoming a mentor. My call to action is to anyone who is not currently a mentor, to become one,” said Gov. Pillen. “These organizations are a great place to start. There are also many others across the state which would welcome the involvement of people in their communities. The only requirement on your part is a willingness to show up. That alone will make a difference.”

“Mentoring has significant impacts, that will last across the mentee’s lifetime,” noted Dr. Tom Osborne. The former Husker coach and state congressman founded the TeamMates program with his wife Nancy in 1991. He joined other organization representatives in sharing the many benefits of mentoring.

“Mentees say they feel supported and report being more hopeful,” said Osborne. “The research shows a positive impact on graduation rates, interpersonal skills, family relationships, self-confidence and more. Multiply that impact across a classroom, a school, and a community – and we’re talking about something that truly makes a difference.”

The next application cycle for READ Nebraska will open Aug. 14, 2024. More information about the program can be found here.

Additional quotes from groups receiving READ Nebraska grants are below:

“At Partnership 4 Kids we are honored to receive a READ Nebraska grant to support our early literacy program. Reading and mentoring can change the academic outcomes for our youth growing up in underserved neighborhoods and build a strong foundation for a successful future.”

President/CEO Deb Denbeck, Partnership 4 Kids

“Banisters Leadership Academy wants to thank the Governor and the state of Nebraska for the opportunity to receive funding from the READ mentoring grant. With the funding support, we will be able to continue to strengthen our mentees through empowerment in reading during our statewide NightLife program. Our NightLife is a character and leadership development program that is held over weekend nights during high-risk hours at no cost to families in grades K-8.”

CEO Akile Banister, Banisters Leadership Academy

“As a community-based mentoring agency that has been serving Lincoln children for over 50 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln is thrilled to be a part of the READ Nebraska grant program that will help us innovate services and equip our staff, mentors and families to better serve little mentees who need that additional support to help them improve their reading skills.”

Program Director Laura Matthias, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lincoln

"We are thrilled and deeply grateful to have received the READ Nebraska Grant. This funding represents a significant opportunity for us to expand our mentoring program in the Omaha metro, with a specific focus on improving the reading levels of elementary students. At Big Brothers Big Sisters, we understand that mentorship goes beyond academics. It is about building strong, nurturing relationships that empower young learners to succeed, not only in the classroom, but also in life. Through this grant, we will be able to continue to strengthen our commitment to the children of Nebraska, ensuring that they have the support, encouragement, and sense of belonging they need to overcome challenges and thrive. We believe that mentorship is a powerful tool for fostering a love of reading, enhancing academic skills, and promoting community engagement. With the READ Nebraska grant, we will work tirelessly to make a lasting impact on the lives of our young mentees, their families, and the community.”

President/CEO Nichole Turgeon, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands in Omaha.

“We believe that mentorship is a powerful tool for fostering a love of reading, enhancing academic skills, and promoting community engagement. With the READ Nebraska grant, we will work tirelessly to make a lasting impact on the lives of our young mentees, their families, and the community.”

Executive Director Candi Jones, Girls Incorporated of Omaha

“The Friends Program of Kearney is honored and grateful for the support of this grant and will use it to impact lives in our community through mentoring. We are a small organization with a big mission -- promoting the personal development of youth through positive one-to-one mentoring. This grant will allow us to continue our mission while focusing on the importance of reading. Thank you on behalf of our program and our mentors and mentees. We greatly appreciate the support.”

Executive Director Jalin Gerdes, The Friends Program of Kearney

“MentoringWorks is beyond grateful to be a recipient of the READ Nebraska Grant. We feel such pride and honor in providing the youth in the Hastings community with mentoring services. To now have the opportunity to expand and evolve the program to include a focus on reading is going to be hugely impactful for our community.”

Executive Director Sarah Tonniges, MentoringWorks Inc.

Gov. Pillen

DeMoine Adams

Deb Denbeck

Brenna Poindexter

Dr. Tom Osborne