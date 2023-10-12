Manchin Attends Education Alliance Annual Summit, Gestamp 11-Year Anniversary Celebration

October 11, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the Education Alliance’s 2023 West Virginia Summit at the Charleston Coliseum and Event Center, which focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and its role in shaping education and career pathways for the next generation. Following the summit, Senator Manchin visited Gestamp’s stamping plant in South Charleston to celebrate the company’s 11 years of manufacturing success in West Virginia.

“It was great to attend the Education Alliance’s annual summit and Gestamp’s 11-year anniversary celebration today in Charleston,” said Senator Manchin. “This morning, I saw firsthand the exciting work the Education Alliance is doing to prepare our students for future academic and professional success, including through capitalizing on all of the new opportunities AI is creating. And this afternoon, it was an honor to recognize Gestamp’s eleven years of manufacturing excellence in our great state, as well as their continued creation of good-paying jobs and regional economic growth. These partnerships are evidence of all we can accomplish for West Virginia when we work together, and I’m grateful to everyone involved in making today’s events a reality.”

To view photos, please click here.