St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Driver's License Suspended - Criminal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4007577

TROOPER: Griffin Pearson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10-11-23 at 1815 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Mount Pisgah Rd., St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended - Criminal (DLS), Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Joseph Tanner

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/11/23 at approximately 1815 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along US-5 near the intersection of Mount Pisgah Road in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a vehicle with several equipment violations traveling south. Troopers followed the vehicle on US-5 and conducted a traffic stop shortly after, at which point contact was made with the operator, Joseph Tanner (47) of Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed Tanner’s driver’s license was criminally suspended and that he was actively violating his conditions of release. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on 11/13/23 at 0830 hours for the above charges before being released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-13-23 at 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County

LODGED: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson

Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819