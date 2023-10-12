St. Johnsbury Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release, Driver's License Suspended - Criminal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4007577
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10-11-23 at 1815 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US-5 / Mount Pisgah Rd., St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Driving License Suspended - Criminal (DLS), Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Joseph Tanner
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/11/23 at approximately 1815 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - St. Johnsbury Barracks were on patrol along US-5 near the intersection of Mount Pisgah Road in St. Johnsbury, VT, when they observed a vehicle with several equipment violations traveling south. Troopers followed the vehicle on US-5 and conducted a traffic stop shortly after, at which point contact was made with the operator, Joseph Tanner (47) of Lyndon, VT. Investigation revealed Tanner’s driver’s license was criminally suspended and that he was actively violating his conditions of release. He was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court on 11/13/23 at 0830 hours for the above charges before being released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-13-23 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819