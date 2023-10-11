The state’s First District Court of Appeal ruled in August that a ballot measure approved by San Francisco voters in 2016, the first of its kind in the state, did not violate a long-standing provision of the California Constitution that says U.S. citizens aged 18 and older “may vote” but is silent about noncitizens.
You just read:
Conservative group drops challenge to S.F., Oakland laws allowing noncitizen voting in school board races
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.