Riverside County will get 4 new judges to cope with case backlogs and dismissals

Riverside County will get 4 new judges to cope with case backlogs and dismissalsMartin.Novitski
Tue, 10/10/2023 - 09:06
NewsLink
Riverside County is expected to get four new judges thanks to a law just signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to address judicial shortages that have contributed to case backlogs and the dismissal early this year of almost 2,000 criminal cases.
