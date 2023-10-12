Recovery Unplugged® Nashville: Harnessing the Healing Power of Music in Addiction Recovery

Recovery Unplugged Tennessee Drug & Alcohol Rehab Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recovery Unplugged®, a renowned music-based drug and alcohol treatment center, is harmonizing the path to recovery in Nashville, Tennessee, by utilizing the therapeutic power of music backed by clinical research.

Nestled at 255 Wilson Pike Cir, Brentwood, TN 37027, Recovery Unplugged® has become a symbol of hope and transformation for individuals grappling with drug and alcohol addiction. The center's unique approach combines the universal language of music with evidence-based treatment to offer a comprehensive continuum of care.

Recovery Unplugged® is dedicated to helping individuals struggling with addiction recover and lead a sober life. The center provides a full spectrum of care, including inpatient residential treatment, a partial hospitalization program, intensive outpatient programs, dual diagnosis treatment, and more. This comprehensive approach ensures that individuals receive the customized care they need to achieve lasting sobriety.

Our mission at Recovery Unplugged® is to harness the healing power of music to help individuals break free from the chains of addiction, says Christina Jezioro, Medical Director at Recovery Unplugged®. We understand that each person's journey is unique, and music serves as a universal tool to connect, heal, and inspire.

Recovery Unplugged® operates 24/7, underlining its unwavering commitment to providing support and assistance whenever it is needed most. The center's dedication to excellence and innovative treatment approaches has made it a trusted resource for those seeking help in Nashville and the surrounding areas.

For more information about Recovery Unplugged® Nashville and its unique music-based approach to addiction treatment, please visit their website at https://www.recoveryunplugged.com/locations/nashville/.