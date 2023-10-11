[Latest] Global Cruise Tourism Market Size/Share Worth USD 14,645.4 Million by 2032 at a 11% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Cruise Tourism Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5,298.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6,233.55 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 14,645.4 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 11% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ambassador Cruise Holidays Limited., AmaWaterways, Carnival Corporation & plc, PONANT, Cosmos Tours Ltd., Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., Norwegian Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Cruise Tourism Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (River Cruise, Ocean Cruise, Expedition Cruise, Theme Cruise, Adventure Cruise, Others), By Duration (1-3 days, 4-6 days, 7 days, 8 to 13 days, 14 days, 15-20 days, More than 21 days), By Passenger Age (Less than 12 Years, 13-19 Years, 20-29 Years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, Above 60 years), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cruise Tourism Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5,298.9 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 6,233.55 Million in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 14,645.4 Million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 11% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Cruise Tourism Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

Consumer Preferences and Demographics: Changing consumer preferences, including a growing interest in experiential travel, adventure tourism, and luxury experiences, significantly impact the cruise market. Understanding the demographics of cruise passengers, such as age, income levels, and family composition, is essential for cruise companies.

Economic Conditions: Economic stability and disposable income levels influence travellers’ decisions to embark on cruise vacations. Economic downturns can lead to reduced demand for cruises, while economic growth can stimulate the market.

Health and Safety: The health and safety of passengers and crew are paramount in the cruise industry. Health crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, have prompted the implementation of stringent health and safety protocols, which can impact cruise operations and passenger confidence.

Environmental Sustainability: Increasing environmental awareness has led to greater scrutiny of the cruise industry’s impact on the environment. Cruise companies are investing in cleaner technologies, waste management, and sustainable practices to address environmental concerns.

Regulatory Environment: Regulatory changes related to safety, health, environmental standards, and international travel requirements can affect cruise operations and costs. Compliance with evolving regulations is essential for cruise companies.

Competition: The cruise tourism market is highly competitive, with numerous cruise lines vying for passengers. Competition can lead to price wars, innovations in onboard experiences, and efforts to differentiate cruise offerings.

Technological Advancements: Technology is transforming the cruise experience, with innovations like keyless cabin entry, smart ship features, and improved connectivity influencing passengers’ choices. Cruise companies are also using technology for marketing, booking, and onboard services.

Geopolitical Factors: Political stability, security concerns, and changes in international relations can impact cruise itineraries and passenger safety. Geopolitical events in regions visited by cruise ships may necessitate route changes.

Weather and Natural Disasters: Adverse weather conditions, hurricanes, typhoons, and natural disasters can disrupt cruise itineraries and pose safety risks. Cruise lines must have contingency plans and passenger safety protocols in place.

Global Events and Health Concerns: Global events, such as health crises, natural disasters, and geopolitical tensions, can lead to the suspension of cruise operations in certain regions and influence passenger demand.

Cruise Infrastructure and Ports: The availability of suitable ports and infrastructure at cruise destinations is critical for the industry’s growth. Developing and maintaining port facilities and improving accessibility is essential.

Marketing and Branding: Effective marketing strategies, branding, and promotion play a significant role in attracting passengers and shaping cruise company reputations.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6,233.55 Million Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 14,645.4 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 5,298.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Type, Duration, Passenger Age and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Cruise Tourism Market: COVID-19 Analysis

Suspension of Operations: The pandemic led to the widespread suspension of cruise operations worldwide, with ships being docked and voyages cancelled to prevent the spread of the virus. This resulted in substantial revenue losses for cruise companies.

Health and Safety Measures: The cruise industry implemented stringent health and safety measures to protect passengers and crew. These measures included mandatory testing, health screenings, mask-wearing, enhanced sanitation protocols, reduced passenger capacity, and social distancing.

Impact on Consumer Confidence: High-profile outbreaks of COVID-19 on some cruise ships received extensive media coverage and negatively impacted consumer confidence. Many potential passengers were hesitant to book cruises due to concerns about safety and the risk of onboard infections.

Cruise Resumption Challenges: Restarting cruise operations proved challenging due to the need to gain approval from health authorities, meet new health and safety regulations, and adapt to changing guidelines. Cruise lines had to invest in extensive training and infrastructure modifications to ensure compliance.

Economic Impact: The cruise tourism industry suffered severe financial setbacks during the pandemic, with cruise lines facing operational costs, refunds for cancelled cruises, and the need to secure additional financing to weather the crisis.

Cruise Itinerary Changes: Many cruise itineraries were altered to avoid high-risk regions or to focus on private islands and destinations with established health and safety protocols.

Digital Transformation: The pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of the cruise industry, with cruise lines investing in touchless technologies, online check-ins, and mobile apps to minimize physical contact and enhance passenger safety.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

List of the prominent players in the Cruise Tourism Market:

Ambassador Cruise Holidays Limited.

AmaWaterways

Carnival Corporation & plc

PONANT

Cosmos Tours Ltd.

Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Silversea Cruises

Seabourn Cruise Line

Others

Cruise Tourism Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (River Cruise, Ocean Cruise, Expedition Cruise, Theme Cruise, Adventure Cruise, Others), By Duration (1-3 days, 4-6 days, 7 days, 8 to 13 days, 14 days, 15-20 days, More than 21 days), By Passenger Age (Less than 12 Years, 13-19 Years, 20-29 Years, 30-39 years, 40-49 years, 50-59 years, Above 60 years), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Cruise Tourism Market – Regional Analysis

North America:

North America, particularly the United States, is a major hub for the cruise tourism industry.

The Caribbean and Alaska are popular cruise destinations from North American ports.

The market is characterized by a variety of cruise lines catering to different preferences, including family-friendly, luxury, and adventure cruises.

Health and safety protocols are of utmost importance in this region due to the regulatory framework and public awareness.

Europe:

Europe offers diverse cruise experiences, with the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and the Baltic Sea being favored destinations.

River cruises along the Rhine, Danube, and other waterways are also popular.

Sustainability and environmental concerns are prominent, leading to the adoption of cleaner technologies and itineraries designed to minimize environmental impact.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in cruise tourism, with countries like China, Japan, and Australia emerging as key markets.

Asian cruise passengers often prefer shorter cruises, and the market is characterized by a mix of international and regional cruise lines.

Cultural diversity and unique destinations are major attractions.

The Cruise Tourism Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

River Cruise

Ocean Cruise

Expedition Cruise

Theme Cruise

Adventure Cruise

Others

By Duration

1-3 days

4-6 days

7 days

8 to 13 days

14 days

15-20 days

More than 21 days

By Passenger Age

Less than 12 Years

13-19 Years

20-29 Years

30-39 years

40-49 years

50-59 years

Above 60 years

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

