New Waters Recovery & Detox: A Beacon of Transformation in Raleigh, North Carolina

New Waters Recovery & Detox North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Waters Recovery & Detox, a prominent addiction and mental health treatment center, is making waves in Raleigh, North Carolina, by offering personalized, high-end care for individuals seeking to overcome drug addiction and mental health disorders.

Nestled at 3810 Bland Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609, New Waters Recovery & Detox has been a transformative force in the community since its establishment in 2022. The center's commitment to delivering customized, spa-like treatment experiences in a dignified and comfortable setting sets it apart as a leader in addiction and mental health care.

New Waters Recovery & Detox offers two distinctive programs to address the unique needs of its clients. The first program focuses on medical detox, ensuring safe and supportive withdrawal from substances. The second program is a comprehensive 7-day psychiatric assessment, testing, and evaluation, designed to provide a thorough understanding of each client's mental health needs. Clients struggling with drug addiction or mental health disorders have the option to enroll in one or both tracks, with strategic aftercare planning to ease their transition to the next level of care.

Our goal at New Waters Recovery & Detox is to provide customized, high-end drug and alcohol rehab services in a spa-like setting that prioritizes the dignity and comfort of each individual under our care, says Graham Doerge, CEO/ Founder at New Waters Recovery & Detox. We believe that healing should be an empowering, transformative experience, and our dedicated team is here to guide our clients toward a brighter future.

New Waters Recovery & Detox operates 24/7, reflecting its unwavering dedication to providing assistance and support whenever it is needed most. The center's comprehensive approach to addiction and mental health care, combined with its commitment to personalized treatment, has positioned it as a trusted resource for those seeking help in Raleigh and the surrounding areas.

For more information about New Waters Recovery & Detox and the programs they offer, please visit their website at https://newwatersrecovery.com/.