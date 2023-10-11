Visitor Center at Rockwoods Reservation to close as public contact office Oct. 15

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.— The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will close the visitor center at Rockwoods Reservation Conservation Area in Wildwood as a public contact office beginning Oct. 15, 2023. The rest of the conservation area and all hiking trails will remain open for outdoor use year-round during normal operating hours, which are sunrise until a half hour after sunset.

According to MDC, public use of Rockwoods Reservation is centered on outdoor activities like hiking, biking, rock climbing, birdwatching, and nature/wildlife viewing. The visitor center itself receives low visitation, and MDC has determined that continuing to operate the office for public access is not a justifiable use of staff resources.

MDC naturalists will continue to provide public programs based out of the visitor center, and the building will remain accessible for those uses only. Public restrooms remain available at the Trail Among the Trees/Wildlife Habitat Trail trailheads, across the road from the Cottonwood Picnic Area.

MDC’s staff on the area will continue to facilitate maintenance, habitat management, managed hunts, and other outdoor recreational opportunities for the public.

Rockwoods Reservation is 1,880 acres of Missouri Ozarks in the middle of St. Louis County. The area supports a rich diversity of plant and animal life as well as forests, springs, caves, and rock formations. The area features 13 miles of hiking trails that lead hikers by caves, along Hamilton Creek which flows during wet weather, scenic overlooks, and a giant historic lime kiln.

Rockwoods Reservation Conservation Area is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.