Laureate Education Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) plans to release results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, November 2, 2023, before the stock market opens. Following the release, the Company will host a conference call with investors and analysts at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the third quarter results and the Company's business outlook.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the earnings conference call by registering here to receive dial in information.

The webcast of the conference call, including replays, and a copy of the earnings release and the related slides will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.laureate.net.

About Laureate Education, Inc.
Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 420,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@laureate.net

Media Contacts:

Laureate Education, Inc.
Adam Smith
adam.smith@laureate.net
U.S.: +1 (443) 255 0724


