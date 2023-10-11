Submit Release
Certara to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8th, 2023, and participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

PRINCETON, N.J, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in biosimulation, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after the market close on Wednesday November 8th, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00PM ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least one day in advance.

Certara also announced that Company management will participate in the upcoming Stephens Annual Investment Conference. Company management will present at 2:00PM CT on Wednesday, November 15th.

Live and archived webcasts of the events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Certara website at https://ir.certara.com/.

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using proprietary biosimulation software, technology and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,300 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions and regulatory agencies across 70 countries. Visit us at www.certara.com.

