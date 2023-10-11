The Oncology Institute Names Jeremy Castle as Chief Operations Officer

CERRITOS, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) has announced the appointment of Jeremy Castle, MBA, as Chief Operations Officer, effective September 5, 2023. In this role, Mr. Castle leads enterprise field and central operations, pharmacy, real estate, and practice integration, playing a key role in driving TOI’s success as a public company.



Mr. Castle joins TOI with over 15 years of oncology industry experience, and has a track record of driving growth and profitability for multi-state physician groups. He has had other senior leadership positions, including Mr. Castle having previously served as the Chief Operating Officer for United Urology Group and Executive Director for The US Oncology Network.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeremy to TOI as our Chief Operations Officer,” shared Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Daniel Virnich. “He brings significant oncology operations experience, as well as deep experience with value-based care, and I am confident that his expertise in Oncology will greatly benefit TOI as we seek to rapidly accelerate our growth.”

“TOI is entering an exciting chapter in its history, and I feel energized to join this team of progressive and passionate leaders and clinicians dedicated to changing oncology for the better,” said Castle. “As Chief Operations Officer, I will have the opportunity to serve TOI’s patients, teammates, community, and shareholders. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success.”

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of more than 1.8 million patients including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With 100+ employed clinicians and more than 800 teammates in over 65 clinic locations and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better. For more information visit www.theoncologyinstitute.com.

