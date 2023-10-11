Submit Release
NMI Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023; Reminder to Register for Annual Investor Day to be Held November 16, 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast will be available on the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 481-2708 in the U.S. or (412) 317-0664 internationally by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

A replay of the webcast as well as the earnings press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company's website.

Investor Day Registration Reminder
NMI Holdings will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed at NMIH 2023 Investor Day and on the company’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the company’s website following the event.   

NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Investor Day
November 16, 2023
9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
St. Regis Hotel, Two East 55th Street at Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10022

To register for the event, please follow the link below:

Register Now

To register via email: investor.relations@nationalmi.com.

About NMI Holdings

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417


Primary Logo

