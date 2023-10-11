NGM Bio Announces Oral Plenary Presentation of Data from Phase 2b ALPINE 4 Trial of Aldafermin in Compensated Cirrhosis (F4) Due to NASH at Upcoming AASLD The Liver Meeting®

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM Bio) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that an abstract related to comprehensive results from the company’s Phase 2b ALPINE4 trial of aldafermin in patients with compensated cirrhosis (liver fibrosis stage 4, or, F4) due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) has been selected for an oral plenary presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, which will take place November 10-14, 2023, in Boston, MA.



Oral Presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting

Title: Positive results from the ALPINE 4 study: a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, Phase 2b trial evaluating multiple doses of the FGF19 analogue aldafermin in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Session: Clinical Plenary Presenter: Prof. Mary Rinella, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine Location: Boston, MA Date and Time: Monday, November 13, 2023, at 9:45 AM-10:00 AM EST

The ALPINE 4 data being shared at AASLD’s The Liver Meeting follows positive topline results reported by NGM Bio in May 2023 from the completed 48-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, Phase 2b trial evaluating 0.3 mg, 1 mg and 3 mg doses of aldafermin in patients with compensated cirrhosis (F4) due to NASH. The study met its primary endpoint with a statistically significant reduction in Enhanced Liver Fibrosis, or ELF, score from baseline to week 48 in patients treated with 3 mg of aldafermin versus patients receiving placebo.

