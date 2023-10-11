Akoya to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 8th, 2023

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2023 after the market close on November 8th, 2023. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. It is recommended to register at least a day in advance. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:

Priyam Shah

Sr. Director, Investor Relations

Akoya Biosciences, Inc.

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Christine Quern

(617) 650-8497

media@akoyabio.com