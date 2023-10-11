Oh, To Be Like Him! by Betty Gossell, Offers Faith-Filled Moments with Her Soul Nourishing Devotional Christian Book
“In the morning I will sing of your love.” - Psalm 59:16”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A powerful and deeply inspiring devotional book, the author Betty Gossell releases an uplifting and faith-affirming collection of stories that promise to touch the hearts and souls of readers around the world.
— Betty Gossell
“Oh, To Be Like Him!” is a collection of devotional readings that offer daily doses of inspiration, faith, and reflection. Each devotion is carefully crafted to provide readers with a meaningful connection to their spirituality, fostering a deeper understanding of faith and personal growth.
Betty Gossell's literary accomplishments include a collection of travel stories titled 'Gate to Gate Trilogy,' a heartwarming children's book about her rescue cat called 'A Home For Molly,' and a captivating mystery novella titled 'Serenity Secrets.' In 2022, she ventured into the realm of devotional literature, publishing 'A Life of Devotion' to share her insights and experiences with readers seeking spiritual guidance.
Her aspiration for 2024 (and beyond) is to emulate God's qualities. But what does that entail, and how can she achieve it? Join her on a journey through a collection of weekly devotionals with her book “Oh, To Be Like Him!”, where we explore God's attributes and His unwavering guidance to aid our transformation into His likeness.
