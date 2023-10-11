Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,554 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,651 in the last 365 days.

Renal Dialysis Advisory Council Meeting Oct. 18 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Oct.11, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A Renal Dialysis Advisory Council meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. Attendees may join in person at the Columbia Mills Building Room 2406 located at 301 Gervais Street in Columbia or attend virtually via the Microsoft Teams link available below.

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then
instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

Please feel free to contact Kristen Kollu at juarezkn@dhec.sc.gov if you have any questions.

###

You just read:

Renal Dialysis Advisory Council Meeting Oct. 18 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more