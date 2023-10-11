Renal Dialysis Advisory Council Meeting Oct. 18 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Oct.11, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A Renal Dialysis Advisory Council meeting is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. Attendees may join in person at the Columbia Mills Building Room 2406 located at 301 Gervais Street in Columbia or attend virtually via the Microsoft Teams link available below.

Join Microsoft Teams Meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version. If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then

instructions on how you can join without setting up an account are available here.

Please feel free to contact Kristen Kollu at juarezkn@dhec.sc.gov if you have any questions.

