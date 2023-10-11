Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green Lowers Flags in Mourning
HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawai‘i State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies, as well as at Hawai‘i National Guard facilities in the State of Hawai‘i, effective immediately. This observance is to honor the lives of those lost, including Americans, that began with the attacks on Israel over the weekend.
The flags will remain lowered until sunset on Tuesday, October 17.
###
Media Contacts:
Erika Engle
Press Secretary
Office of the Governor, State of Hawai‘i
Office: (808) 586-0120
Email: [email protected]
Makana McClellan
Director of Communications
Office of the Governor, State of Hawaiʻi
Cell: (808) 265-0083
Email: [email protected]