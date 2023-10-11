New York State Department of Health and State Office for the Agin... October 11, 2023 | 2:56 PM EDT Learn more about New York State Department of Health and State Office for the Aging Announce Survey to Gather Public Input and Help Shape State Master…

ALBANY, N.Y. (October 11, 2023) – The New York State Department of Health (DOH) and New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) today announced a statewide public survey to help shape the state’s Master Plan for Aging (MPA) strategies and priorities. Older adults, individuals with disabilities, and those who provide care for older New Yorkers and people with disabilities are encouraged to take this survey and share their input on how the MPA can best serve their needs.

The survey is available in English and 16 non-English languages and can be completed online here. To choose a preferred language, use the toggle at the top right side of the survey webpage. A paper version is also available here to download, print, and complete. Bulk copies are available by sending an email to [email protected]. The survey will be open through December 31, 2023.

“I encourage all older New Yorkers, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers to take the Master Plan for Aging Survey, as input from the public is essential to ensuring the implementation of Governor Hochul’s visionary roadmap to guide us in addressing the challenges we all face as we age,” State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “This survey will help ensure we continue to address the most pressing needs of older and disabled New Yorkers while we build a better system of supports to help overcome obstacles and empower every New Yorker to live healthy, dignified lives.”

Master Plan for Aging Chair and Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Health's Office of Aging and Long-term Care Adam Herbst, Esq., said, “Public input plays a crucial role in shaping the Master Plan for Aging, guaranteeing it meets the current and future needs of all New Yorkers. This survey serves as a vital instrument to actively involve older New Yorkers, individuals with disabilities, and caregivers in crafting the plan. Their input will help us create an MPA that effectively tackles the top concerns of our community.

New York State Office for the Aging Director and Vice Chair of the Master Plan for Aging Greg Olsen said, “The Office for the Aging and Department of Health have been traveling to communities throughout New York State and hearing directly from people voicing their hopes for New York’s Master Plan for Aging. We are inspired by the ideas and energy brought to this dialogue and encourage all older adults to be a part of the conversation by completing this survey. Your responses will provide a comprehensive assessment of the issue areas where New Yorkers want us to devote our strongest focus when it comes to making New York the most age-friendly state in the nation.”

Under the direction of Governor Hochul, in Executive Order No. 23, the MPA is working to establish a blueprint of strategies to ensure that all New Yorkers can live fulfilling lives, in good health, with freedom, dignity, and independence, regardless of age. The MPA, overseen by NYSDOH and NYSOFA, will culminate in a document that coordinates policies and programs for older adults, individuals with disabilities, and their caregivers, while also addressing challenges – with the overarching aim of ensuring all New Yorkers can age with dignity and independence.

The MPA involves the collective effort of over 350 public and private stakeholders, including representatives from over 20 government agencies serving on the MPA Council, an MPA Stakeholder Advisory Committee, and experts from a variety of disciplines who are now serving on various MPA subcommittees.

Public input is central to this process. In addition to the public survey announced today, NYSDOH and NYSOFA are holding public engagement sessions throughout the state. To learn about recent and upcoming public engagement sessions in a community near you, please visit the Master Plan for Aging website.

A Draft MPA Stakeholder Advisory Report is expected in mid-2024. A Final MPA Report is expected in early 2025.

To learn more about the overall progress of the MPA to date, view the Master Plan for Aging Preliminary Report submitted to the Governor here.

General information is on the MPA website at https://www.ny.gov/mpa.