Relay For Life Across The Greater Valley to Raise Funds to Help End Cancer As We Know It

October 21st - American Cancer Society Relay For Life Across The Greater Valley will celebrate survivors, remember those lost, and raise funds to fight back.

VALLEY GLEN, CA, USA, October 12, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual American Cancer Society Relay For Life Across The Greater Valley, held on October 21st at Los Angeles Valley College, will unite communities across the San Fernando Valley area to celebrate survivors, remember those lost to the disease, and raise much needed funds to fight back.San Fernando, Burbank, Glendale, Chatsworth, OCTOBER 21 – In 2023, roughly 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,820 deaths from cancer are expected to occur in the United States, with more than 59,830 expected to occur here in California. Cancer continues to be the second most common cause of death among Americans, after heart disease. To help end cancer as we know it for everyone, the American Cancer Society Relay For Life Across The Greater Valley will be held on Saturday, October 21st at the Los Angeles Valley College Soccer Field from 10am until 9pm.“Relay For Life is more than just a walk. It is a volunteer-led movement that unites communities to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise funds to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families,” said Abby Smith, American Cancer Society, “Thanks to that shared passion, we are working to help the American Cancer Society advance its mission through advocacy, research and patient support in an effort to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.”The 2023 American Cancer Society Relay For Life Across The Greater Valley is a free event and all communities are invited. At 10am we kick off the event with opening remarks, then cancer Survivors and Caregivers lead us in our first lap. From 10am to 9pm the event will feature food, live entertainment from local groups like Rocket 68 and LA River Band, and activities for the whole family. Registered teams host fundraising booths with games and raffles throughout the day for walkers of all ages to participate. This Halloween themed event will feature trick-or-treat options for kids and families to enjoy. After the sun sets, stick around for the emotional and impactful Luminaria Ceremony at 6:30pm and a silent lap to honor all those who have been touched by cancer. Together as one community, we will “Scare Away Cancer” and raise funds to end cancer as we know it, for everyone.Individuals and groups can form teams that unite to fight back against cancer. Local businesses can also get involved by forming a team and signing on to be an event sponsor and partner in the fight against cancer.Register for Relay For Life Across The Greater Valley or donate today at www.RelayForLife.org/RATGVCA . Survivors who register online will receive a link to redeem their special shirt to wear with pride.Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost and take action for lifesaving change. Since 1985, Relay For Life has raised $6.8 billion to help save lives from cancer.This year, Relay For Life Across The Greater Valley aims to raise at least $160,000 to further the American Cancer Society’s mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.Dollars raised each year by more than 250,000 Relay participants across the country help support the American Cancer Society’s mission in countless ways, including funding and conducting breakthrough research, providing education and advocating for the needs of cancer patients and their families, and providing essential services throughout their cancer journey. American Cancer Society services available locally include transportation to cancer treatment appointments, lodging facilities when residents may need to travel out of state for cancer treatment, and 24/7 access to live cancer specialists via video chat on cancer.org and by phone at 800-227-2345.There are many ways to get involved in Relay For Life, including:• Join: Join a Relay community to connect with survivors, caregivers, and others impacted by cancer in your local community. Register as a solo participant, join an existing team, or create a team and invite friends and family to join you.o Visit www.RelayForLife.org/RATGVCA to sign up for Relay and join your community in the fight against cancer.• Donate: Your donation fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer. Visit www.RelayForLife.org/RATGVCA or donate to your own team today.• Sponsor: There are many opportunities for local and corporate businesses to get involved with the American Cancer Society through sponsorship and team engagement. Email abby.smith@cancer.org to learn more about how your business can align with the American Cancer Society.To learn more about Relay For Life, visit RelayForLife.org or www.RelayForLife.org/RATGVCA # # #About the American Cancer SocietyThe American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. 