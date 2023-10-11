New roundabout will bring safety improvements, space for housing to Prince Rupert

CANADA, October 11 - A new roundabout is in the works for Highway 16 at McBride Street and 2nd Avenue in Prince Rupert, bringing major safety improvements, better pedestrian access and a smoother flow of traffic to the community.

The project is expected to go to tender this fall, with a predicted construction start in spring 2024.

Additionally, the land purchased by the Province to complete the roundabout project resulted in an under-utilized parcel of land that the Ministry of Housing will review as a potential future development site to support more affordable housing in the region.

“This new roundabout will mean better access for cyclists, pedestrians, motorists and everyone who accesses the heart of downtown Prince Rupert,” said Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast on behalf of Rob Fleming, B.C. Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Not only will this improve safety and efficiency of travel, but the potential for future affordable housing is exciting for the community. Updating and investing in local infrastructure like this, in turn, supports businesses and the residents of Prince Rupert who count on this area to thrive.”

The roundabout project will result in improvements for drivers and pedestrians in this busy urban area, offering a safer alternative to the current three-way intersection. The ministry is also working with the City of Prince Rupert to bring improvements to municipal utilities and transit infrastructure along the provincial right-of-way.

“Roundabouts are a proven safety measure to calm traffic and reduce crashes,” said Herb Pond, mayor of Prince Rupert. “We appreciate the Province’s investment in one of Prince Rupert’s busiest intersections. The roundabout will not only make the intersection safer, but it will also fix one of the major pinch points for congestion in our community.”

The total project budget is $18 million in provincial funding for the roundabout project and includes the municipal infrastructure in Prince Rupert’s jurisdiction.