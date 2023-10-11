Peter Madrid, Head of Scientific Discovery at Synfini, Joins Other Expert Speakers to Lead a National Academies of Sciences Workshop on AI for Scientific Discovery 

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synfini, Inc., a pioneer in agile chemistry whose advanced, automated molecular discovery platform is transforming drug discovery, today announced that Peter Madrid, Synfini’s Head of Scientific Discovery, will join other expert speakers to lead a workshop titled “AI for Scientific Discovery”, October 12. Hosted by The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, the workshop will explore the future of AI-driven physical experimentation and discuss the technology and opportunities that are on the horizon.



The goal for this meeting is to explore the future of AI in terms of its role as an autonomous researcher performing scientific discovery. This includes where AI stands, where it needs to go, and which disciplines should have increased investment for use by AI scientists. Peter’s workshop will explore the types of scientific work that unite physical experiments with the power of AI virtual design to simultaneously manage more ongoing experiments than a human can. In this session, the participants will discuss current capabilities with AI-driven physical experimentation and look ahead to what’s possible.

With its novel AI-powered technology, Synfini creates a high-value portfolio of molecular assets that’s intended to reduce the time and cost of drug discovery. If you’d like to learn more about how Synfini enables computer-assisted synthetic planning, read “SynRoute: A Retrosynthetic Planning Software”, co-authored in part by Mario Latendresse and Peter Madrid and published in the Journal of Chemical Information and Modeling. The paper addresses how computer-assisted synthetic planning has seen major advancements that stem from the availability of large reaction databases and artificial intelligence methodologies. Synfini’s SynRoute is reported as a new retrosynthetic planning software tool that uses a relatively small number of general reaction templates, along with a literature-based reaction database to find short, practical synthetic routes for target compounds.

About Synfini, Inc.

Synfini, Inc., a privately held Menlo Park, California-based company, is a pioneer in agile chemistry. Its advanced, automated molecular discovery platform is transforming drug discovery through integrated neuro-symbolic AI, discovery-focused robotic automation, and world-class chemistry data. The patented Synfini platform includes automated chemical synthesis technologies from SRI International. As a commercial enterprise, Synfini provides accelerated molecular discovery to drug hunters and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. For more information visit www.synfini.com.

