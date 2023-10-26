Submit Release
Exhibit presents new artwork by Brandon Reese Opening 10.26.2023 from 5 until 7 PM at 3524B S. Peoria Ave. Tulsa, OK

Large mixed media artwork on wall next to a large mixed media sculpture

Piano Blues and Cumulus Frontier

Brandon Reese standing in front of his artwork

Artist Brandon Reese

sculpture of a dress

Belle

Exhibit is pleased to present new work by artist Brandon Reese. The show debuts October 26th at 5:00p.m located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105.

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Relationships and communities are still an active theme in my new work. The idea of coming together for a unified thought, purpose, or action, is powerful. The idea of the whole that seems to be greater than the sum of its parts is beautiful and inspiring to me. This work is crossing new lines pushing into a more diverse and playful realm. I have loosened or removed some of the previous rules or constraints that I navigated my work within, now more than ever utilizing color, varying textures, the old with new, and large and small, in more of a freed expression. I still love pushing the boundaries of material and scale in my work which has helped to unlock a new understanding of my creativity, relationship changes, goals and dreams, and my outlook on the future."

For further information please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054. Please join the conversation with Exhibit on Facebook (@aberson.exhibits), Instagram (@exhibitbyaberson), Pinterest (@abersonexhibits), Artsy (exhibit-by-aberson) and 1stDibs (@exhibit-by-aberson).

