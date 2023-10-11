The Dinos in the Dark event offers an unparalleled opportunity for guests of all ages to explore the 8.5-acre sculpture park after regular operating hours.

OGDEN, UTAH, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DINOS IN THE DARK EVENT LIGHTS UP Ogden's George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park

The Ogden's George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park invites families and dinosaur enthusiasts to embark on an extraordinary prehistoric journey during the much-anticipated Dinos in the Dark event, set to take place over the next two weeks. This unique, after-hours experience promises to bring the park's awe-inspiring dinosaur sculptures to life under the cover of darkness. Visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights to enhance their adventure.

The Dinos in the Dark event offers an unparalleled opportunity for guests of all ages to explore the 8.5-acre sculpture park after regular operating hours. From predators to flying reptiles, the park's collection of over one hundred meticulously crafted dinosaur sculptures promises to ignite the imaginations of all who attend. The event is not only an exceptional family experience but also a fantastic opportunity for learning about Earth's ancient history.

At the heart of the Dinosaur Park's mission is the commitment to preserving Earth's natural history and instilling curiosity and wonder about the world. Their educational programs and events aim to enlighten visitors on prehistoric life, geology, mineralogy, and the natural world.

The park boasts life-size dinosaur sculptures that span from the fearsome Tyrannosaurus Rex to the gentle giants like the Brachiosaurus. These exhibits offer an immersive experience, leaving visitors in awe of the creatures that once ruled the planet.

We offer interactive exhibits and educational programs designed for visitors of all ages to gain a deeper understanding of the prehistoric world.

The park's team comprises expert paleontologists and educators who are passionate about their work and eager to share their knowledge with visitors. By participating in the event, attendees can engage in a fascinating exploration of science education and conservation, learning about the history, habitats, and extinction of these incredible creatures. Knowledgeable staff members will be on hand to answer questions and share captivating stories about their experiences in the field of paleontology.

In addition to the Dinosaur Park, visitors can also explore the Ogden Natural History Museum and the Stewart Museum of Paleontology, providing an enriching journey through time.

From interactive exhibits to special events, the Dinosaur Park offers something for everyone. Don't miss the opportunity to visit the gift shop, where you can find a wide range of dino-tastic souvenirs to commemorate your visit.

Plan your visit to the Dinosaur Park today and experience the wonder and excitement of the prehistoric world. We eagerly anticipate welcoming you to our park.

For further information and ticket purchases, please visit Dinosaur Park Website https://www.dinosaurpark.org/events/dinos-in-the-dark/

About Ogden's George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park:

Ogden's George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park is an exciting destination dedicated to preserving Earth's natural history and promoting curiosity about the world. Home to over one hundred life-size dinosaur sculptures, the park offers immersive experiences, interactive exhibits, and educational programs, all designed to engage visitors of all ages.

Dinos in the Dark Event Details:

Date: October 16 to October 30

Time: 6PM To 9PM

Location: Ogden's George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park, 1544 Park Blvd, Ogden, UT 84401, United States

Admission: $10 per ticket

Media Contact:

Angela Horn

Executive Director

Ogden's George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park

Phone: +1 801-393-3466

Email: info@dinosaurpark.org