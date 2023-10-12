Cancer Specialty Publisher XpertPatient Increases Brand Impact for 2024 with Advanced Targeting & Patient Lead Gen
Unlike any other health publisher, XpertPatient's no-waste model delivers oncology brands indication-specific audiences & hospitals regional cancer care seekers
As oncology brands plan for 2024, they need more impact for less investment. Our high performance, “no waste” approach maximizes the results of every investment dollar spent,"”CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XpertPatient.com, the award-winning cancer patient education site is thrilled to announce the evolution of its’ high-impact brand sponsor experience. Now delivering advanced targeting, native content integration, and journey-based lead-gen capabilities, no other health publisher offers the same level of media impact while delivering new cancer patients and caregivers a personalized education experience.
"As the cancer patient's journey becomes more complex, so too must the brand's approach to reaching and connecting with them," said XpertPatient CEO & Founder, Risa Arin. With the addition of advanced targeting capabilities, brands can now reach their target audience with greater precision and relevance than ever before.
In addition to advancing its’ ad targeting capabilities, XpertPatient has added best-in-class, data capture opportunities to its’ sponsorship offering. Sponsors can now collaborate with the XpertPatient content team to deploy custom lead gen experiences that drive patient registration, test requests, appointment booking, co-pay card downloads, etc.
“At XpertPatient.com, we are determined to offer innovative brands dedicated to helping those diagnosed with cancer to build awareness. We support 90% of those diagnosed including the large communities diagnosed with lung cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer.
It is critical that families dealing with a cancer diagnosis are familiar with the latest treatment options so they can work with their treatment team to make the choice that is right for them. Exposing visitors to sponsoring brand information is part of that process,” says Risa Arin, Founder and CEO of XpertPatient.com.”
About XpertPatient
XpertPatient is a transformative, online experience taking on the global challenge of empowering patients fueled by smart thinking, scalable technologies, and incredible partnerships. It’s our mission to reach as many people as possible and build an army of confident health consumers; less stressed, experience less side effects, experience a better quality of life, and ultimately their best possible health outcome. Even when it comes to cancer.
XpertPatient.com delivers a personalized education and support experience every day to thousands of site visitors each month.
An Introduction to XpertPatient's Unique Sponsorship Opportunities