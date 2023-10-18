Chambersburg, PA ~ Field of Honor® 2023
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at the Sellers Funeral Home during November for 2023.
Valor is stability, not of legs and arms, but of courage and the soul.”CHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sellers Funeral Home
— Michel de Montaigne
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
This stirring display of 200 flags will unite the community in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals serving in our military, fallen servicemen & women, and all veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers.
This is an experience hard to describe but always to be remembered. We invite all to visit the Rotary Club of Chambersburg® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags.
Schedule of Events:
Friday, November 10: Opening Ceremony
Monday, November 13 – Saturday. November 18: Flag display open to the public
Sunday, November 19: The field of flags will be disassembled
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
A program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Benefiting Charities:
Rotary Club of Chambersburg
Hosted By:
Rotary Club of Chambersburg
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Heather Koler
Co-Project Chair: Kris Sellers
Fundraiser Chair: Bob Fisher
Public Relations: Stephanie Wilson
Other: Brad Evans
Other: Theresa Diloreto
Heather Kohler
Rotary Club of Chambersburg
+1 717-491-9231
heather@gatewayauc.com