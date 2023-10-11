EQAO to Release School- and Board-Level Results of Its 2022–2023 Assessments

English- and French-Language Schools

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023, the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) will release the school and school board results from the 2022–2023 administrations of the following:



Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary Division (Grades 1 to 3);

Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Junior Division (Grades 4 to 6);

Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics;

Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test.

What: EQAO will provide assessment results for each school and its board. The release of school and board data follows EQAO’s announcement on the provincial-level results, on September 28, 2023.

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Where: The school and school board results will be available through EQAO’s website, www.eqao.com.

Why: The release of large-scale assessment data at the local level offers an opportunity to discuss student learning in Ontario and what can be done to support student achievement.

For further information, please contact

Sophie Auclair

Communications Officer

sophie.auclair@eqao.com