Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,699 in the last 365 days.

EQAO to Release School- and Board-Level Results of Its 2022–2023 Assessments

English- and French-Language Schools

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, 2023, the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) will release the school and school board results from the 2022–2023 administrations of the following:

  • Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Primary Division (Grades 1 to 3);
  • Assessment of Reading, Writing and Mathematics, Junior Division (Grades 4 to 6);
  • Grade 9 Assessment of Mathematics;
  • Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test.

What: EQAO will provide assessment results for each school and its board. The release of school and board data follows EQAO’s announcement on the provincial-level results, on September 28, 2023.

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

Where: The school and school board results will be available through EQAO’s website, www.eqao.com.

Why: The release of large-scale assessment data at the local level offers an opportunity to discuss student learning in Ontario and what can be done to support student achievement.

For further information, please contact
Sophie Auclair
Communications Officer
sophie.auclair@eqao.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

EQAO to Release School- and Board-Level Results of Its 2022–2023 Assessments

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more