New York, USA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetic Retinopathy Market to Register Incremental Growth by 2032, Asserts DelveInsight | Leading Companies in the Market - Opthea, Regenxbio, Kodiak, Ocuphire, Eisai, Apexian, Oculis, Bayer, Novartis, Allegro

The diabetic retinopathy market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies, along with the launch of various multiple-stage pipeline products.

DelveInsight’s Diabetic Retinopathy Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, diabetic retinopathy emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted diabetic retinopathy market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the diabetic retinopathy market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight estimates, the total 7MM prevalent cases of diabetic retinopathy were 12.5 million in 2021.

Leading diabetic retinopathy companies such as Opthea Limited, Regenxbio, Kodiak Sciences Inc., Ocuphire Pharma, Eisai Co Ltd, Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Bayer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Graybug Vision, Kubota Vision Inc., KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Roche, and others are developing novel diabetic retinopathy drugs that can be available in the diabetic retinopathy market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel diabetic retinopathy drugs that can be available in the diabetic retinopathy market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for diabetic retinopathy treatment include OPT-302, RGX 314, KSI-301, APX3330, OCS-01, Runcaciguat (BAY 1101042), Brolucizumab, LKA651, Risuteganib, ADVM-022, GB-102, Emixustat Hydrochloride, KVD001, RG7774, and others.

Diabetic Retinopathy Overview

Diabetic retinopathy, a microvascular disorder, is a consequence of prolonged diabetes, resulting in vision-threatening damage to the retina and, ultimately, blindness. This condition can affect individuals with either diagnosed or undiagnosed diabetes mellitus. The likelihood of developing diabetic retinopathy is directly linked to the patient's age, duration of diabetes, and the quality of glycemic control, as well as fluctuations in blood pressure levels. During its early stages, many individuals may not experience any noticeable diabetic retinopathy symptoms. However, as the condition progresses, symptoms such as blurred or distorted vision, new color blindness, night blindness, the presence of eye floaters or streaks in vision, and difficulty reading or seeing distant objects may become apparent. The diagnosis of diabetic retinopathy is established through a comprehensive dilated eye examination, which may also involve specialized diagnostic tests such as fluorescein angiography and optical coherence tomography to assess abnormalities in both the internal and external structures of the eyes.





Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology Segmentation

The diabetic retinopathy epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current diabetic retinopathy patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The diabetic retinopathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diabetic Retinopathy Prevalent Cases

Diabetic Retinopathy Gender-Specific Prevalent Cases

Diabetic Retinopathy Severity-Specific Prevalent Cases

Diabetic Retinopathy Age-Specific Prevalent Cases

Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment Market

Current treatments for diabetic retinopathy are quite limited, with a strong emphasis on addressing macular edema. In the past, conventional therapies like vitrectomy, photocoagulation, and corticosteroids were the go-to options. However, they offered no potential for vision improvement and carried a high risk of complications. Conversely, anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (anti-VEGF) medications have made significant strides in helping those with diabetic macular edema (DME) in the past decade.

Nevertheless, even these medications do not yield consistent success for all patients, particularly those in the advanced stages of the disease. The primary choice for initial therapy typically revolves around three anti-VEGF drugs. These drugs work by inhibiting the development of new blood vessels and reducing swelling in the macula, thus slowing down the progression of vision loss and potentially enhancing eyesight. These agents are administered through eye injections and encompass aflibercept (marketed as EYLEA by Regeneron and Bayer), ranibizumab (known as LUCENTIS, developed by Genentech and Novartis), and bevacizumab (commercialized as AVASTIN by Genentech). Collectively, these medications dominate the diabetic retinopathy treatment landscape.

LUCENTIS was the pioneering anti-VEGF medication to demonstrate long-lasting improvements in maintaining vision. Presently, Eylea has become the widely accepted standard of care and the leading drug in nearly all retinal disorders. Its usage has seen substantial growth, especially in the diabetic macular edema market, thanks to studies indicating its potential superiority over other options for DME patients with more advanced conditions.

Key Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies and Companies

OPT-302: Opthea Limited

RGX 314: Regenxbio

KSI-301: Kodiak Sciences Inc.

APX3330: Ocuphire Pharma/Eisai Co Ltd/Apexian Pharmaceuticals

OCS-01: Oculis

Runcaciguat (BAY 1101042): Bayer

Brolucizumab: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

LKA651: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Risuteganib: Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC

ADVM-022: Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

GB-102: Graybug Vision

Emixustat Hydrochloride: Kubota Vision Inc.

KVD001: KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

RG7774: Roche

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the diabetic retinopathy market are expected to change in the coming years. Various pathways have been thoroughly investigated as potential causes of the disease, leading to a deeper understanding after years of research and development. The presence of a substantial patient population enables companies to develop cost-effective drugs and achieve significant profits.

Furthermore, potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the diabetic retinopathy market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the diabetic retinopathy market. The absence of biomarkers to guide treatment planning for individuals with diabetic retinopathy is a significant challenge. Moreover, the imminent expiration of patents for popular drugs such as Aflibercept and Ranibizumab, along with the impending release of biosimilars by various companies, could pose a substantial obstacle.

Furthermore, the diabetic retinopathy market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the diabetic retinopathy market growth.

Diabetic Retinopathy Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Diabetic Retinopathy Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Diabetic Retinopathy Companies Opthea Limited, Regenxbio, Kodiak Sciences Inc., Ocuphire Pharma, Eisai Co Ltd, Apexian Pharmaceuticals, Oculis, Bayer, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Graybug Vision, Kubota Vision Inc., KalVista Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Roche, and others Key Diabetic Retinopathy Therapies OPT-302, RGX 314, KSI-301, APX3330, OCS-01, Runcaciguat (BAY 1101042), Brolucizumab, LKA651, Risuteganib, ADVM-022, GB-102, Emixustat Hydrochloride, KVD001, RG7774, and others

Scope of the Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Retinopathy current marketed and emerging therapies

Diabetic Retinopathy current marketed and emerging therapies Diabetic Retinopathy Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Retinopathy Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Diabetic Retinopathy Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Diabetic Retinopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Key Insights 2. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Report Introduction 3. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Overview at a Glance 4. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment and Management 7. Diabetic Retinopathy Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Diabetic Retinopathy Marketed Drugs 10. Diabetic Retinopathy Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Diabetic Retinopathy Market Analysis 12. Diabetic Retinopathy Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

