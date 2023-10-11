【Culmination in success】Fireworks company from the United Kingdom wins gold in the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

MACAU, October 11 - Curtains were drawn upon the 31st Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (“the Contest”) tonight (11 October) tonight. Acting Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Cheng Wai Tong, joined other guests at the prize-giving ceremony. The ten fireworks companies from worldwide painted wonderful pyrotechnic artworks across the sky. After a fierce high-level competition, MLE Pyrotechnics Limited from the United Kingdom gained the championship, followed by Hunan Celebration Fireworks Group Company Ltd from China and Marutamaya Ogatsu Fireworks Co, Ltd. from Japan as the winners of silver and bronze.

Manifest charm of “tourism + events” and stimulate nighttime economy

The prize-giving ceremony ensued after the Contest culminated in the last two fireworks shows. In her address at the ceremony, Acting Director Cheng Wai Tong highlighted that after three years of wait, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has made a great comeback in 2023 thanks to the concerted effort and collaboration of different entities. The ten fireworks companies from Australia, Switzerland, Austria, Russia, Philippines, Japan, China, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Germany have presented an enchanting feast of fireworks and music on the five nights. Despite the weather’s influence upon the schedule, all have pressed forward in solidarity, leading to the ultimate success of the Contest. She hopes that the Contest will create more wonderful and touching moments for spectators in the future, emit Macao’s charm as a vibrant destination teeming with spectacular events and create a stimulus to the nighttime economy.

Fireworks arena x international exchange

The Contest is not just an arena for the fireworks art and design, but also a platform for international exchange. With their sophisticated design and choreography of fireworks, the companies led audiences onto a wondrous journey in different styles, themed as “Wonder of Down Under” (Australia), “Icons of Rock” (Switzerland), “Made in Heaven” (Austria), “Music Box” (Russia), “Tales of Magic” (Philippines), “Cool Japan” (Japan), “Ode of Fireworks” (China), “Supernova” (Portugal), “The Harmonic Symphony: Igniting the Power of Music” (United Kingdom) and “A Journey Through Classical Music” (Germany).

Colorful outreach activities spark greater vibes

With the event spanning across the National Day holiday, a large number of visitors were attracted to Macao for a memorable vacation with wonderful fireworks. This year, five best vantage points were recommended to residents and visitors. Great crowds enjoyed the fireworks and checked in on social media every scheduled evening. To captivate the audience even more, the Fireworks Carnival and “Fireworks Extravaganza” markets were held as outreach activities that offered tasty delights, games and performances under the fireworks-lit sky. Residents and visitors were also encouraged to participate in the Photo Contest, Student Drawing Contest and online voting activity, with the hope that they could engage in the event in different ways.

Since the first fireworks show on 11 September until the noon of 11 October, a total of 48,085 participants joined the online voting activity “My Favorite Fireworks Team”. Voters who voted for the champion fireworks team automatically entered the final lucky draw. Over 66,000 special offers by merchants and prizes were given out in total.

Entries can be submitted for the Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest by the deadline on 31 October. For more information, please visit the website: https://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo/.

Interdepartmental and public-private collaboration

The Contest featured the six integrated resorts, TDM and Macau Tower as partnering entities this year. The supporting entities include Macao Customs Service, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Public Security Police Force, Fire Services Bureau, Marine and Water Bureau, Transport Bureau, Civil Aviation Authority and Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau.

MGTO has been dedicated to presenting different kinds of events as part of the diverse “tourism +” experiences offered by Macao. Since the inaugural edition in 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event of Macao. Every year, the Contest attracts remarkable fireworks companies for participation. It keeps enhancing the level of enjoyment and enriching the scene of nighttime activities, radiating the glamour of Macao as a diverse destination.