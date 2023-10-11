European Business and Nature Summit to launch Charter for businesses committed to halting and reversing nature loss by 2030

Today and tomorrow, the European Business and Nature Summit, co-organised by the European Commission, is taking place in Milan. Over 350 companies, financial institutions, governments, and representatives from academia and civil society are convening to discuss how business can help deliver on the commitments of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework concluded at the biodiversity COP15 last year.

The event will launch the European Business and Nature Summit Charter for a nature-positive economy. By signing the Charter, businesses recognise the need to address biodiversity loss and show willingness to take action. The Charter, open to all organisations from micro-businesses to large corporates, provides a structure to companies and financials to start implementing the Global Biodiversity Framework. It sets out 10 principles to guide collective and transformative business action to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030. The principles are in line with the goals of the Global Biodiversity Framework and include, for example, corporate and financial responsibility, engaging the value chain, transparency, reporting, and accountability along with many other aspects.

Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries, said: “An impressive number of businesses and financial institutions now favour strong and ambitious EU policies for nature. We need more of them in order to deliver on our commitments under the Global Biodiversity Framework. We need everyone on board to continue benefitting from nature’s invaluable and threatened services.”

The European Business and Nature Summit is an annual high-level event, which this year is co-organised by the Commission, the EU Business and Biodiversity Platform, Etifor, the Italian Foundation for Sustainable Finance and the Region of Lombardy and is supported by 26 organisations working on business and biodiversity.

You can find further details in the programme of the event.