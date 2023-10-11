Submit Release
President von der Leyen travels to Chişinău to underline the EU’s support for Moldova’s EU aspirations

Tomorrow, 12 October, President Ursula von der Leyen will be in Chişinău, where she will reiterate the EU’s continued support for Moldova on its path of European integration, and as it continues to face the consequences of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In the afternoon, President von der Leyen will meet President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean for a working lunch. The lunch will be followed by a bilateral meeting with President Sandu, after which the two Presidents will hold a press conference. The press conference will take place at +/- 16:00 CEST and will be broadcast live on EbS.

Source European Commission - Oct 11, 23

