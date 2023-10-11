Mayor Bowser to Recognize International Day of the Girl at Cardozo Education Campus
(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, October 11 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join students and staff at Cardozo Education Campus to recognize the International Day of the Girl. The Mayor and District education leaders will visit the school’s International Academy, which empowers multicultural English language learners and provide them with the resources to maximize language development and academic success.
WHEN:
Wednesday, October 11 at 11 am
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education
Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent of Education
Dr. Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools
Arthur Mola, Principal, Cardozo Education Campus
WHERE:
Cardozo Education Campus
1200 Clifton Street NW
*Closest Metro Station: U Street/African-American Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Station*
*Closest Bikeshare:11th & Clifton Street NW*
