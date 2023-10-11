Submit Release
Mayor Bowser to Recognize International Day of the Girl at Cardozo Education Campus

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, October 11 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join students and staff at Cardozo Education Campus to recognize the International Day of the Girl. The Mayor and District education leaders will visit the school’s International Academy, which empowers multicultural English language learners and provide them with the resources to maximize language development and academic success.

WHEN
Wednesday, October 11 at 11 am  
  
WHO:  
Mayor Muriel Bowser  
Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education
Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent of Education 
Dr. Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools
Arthur Mola, Principal, Cardozo Education Campus
 
WHERE:  
Cardozo Education Campus  
1200 Clifton Street NW 
*Closest Metro Station: U Street/African-American Civil War Memorial/Cardozo Station* 
*Closest Bikeshare:11th & Clifton Street NW* 
 
 Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].   
  
The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter. 
 

