Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Attend Open Streets Georgia Avenue on Saturday, October 7

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) reencouraged residents to take part in this weekend’s Open Streets Georgia Avenue event. Open Streets is DC’s 10th celebration event sponsored by DDOT that transforms streets into accessible spaces, promotes walking and bicycling, and provides local businesses with an opportunity to connect with residents. Open Streets Georgia Avenue is DC’s flagship Open Streets event, and will take place Saturday, October 7 from 9 am to 3 pm along Georgia Avenue NW from Missouri Avenue to Barry Place.

“Open Streets allows residents to come together, be active, support local businesses, and explore new ways to use our public spaces,” said Mayor Bowser. “As we look to the future of transportation in DC, we are focused on building a city where everyone can walk, bike, and travel with ease.”

Open Streets Georgia Avenue is open to the public and will include programming and activities focused on community building, health and wellness, and transportation safety. Attendees can participate in free fitness classes, street art projects, live music, pop-up bike lanes, and more. Additionally, the winners of a free bicycle raffle sponsored by DDOT will be able to pick up their bicycles at Saturday’s event.

Local businesses along the Open Streets route will also be provided extra space for outdoor dining, retail, and other activations, providing these businesses an opportunity to connect with the community and showcase what they have to offer.

Open Streets Georgia Avenue will happen rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring comfortable walking shoes. Bicycles, roller skates, and scooters will also be allowed on the route, highlighting the diverse methods of transportation available to residents.

This year, DDOT will also distribute 85 bicycles directly to families and individuals in need. The awarded bicycles will be provided to individuals with no reliable means of personal transportation, furthering the Bowser Administration’s efforts to provide transportation equity across the District. Bicycle recipients were identified through collaborative efforts that included DDOT, the Department of Employment Services (DOES), and constituent offices within the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs (MOCA), and local community-based organizations.

For more information on Open Streets Georgia Avenue, visit openstreets.dc.gov.

