This document is a brief of the project funded through the governments of the United States of America, the Republic of Moldova and two other countries from September 2022 to September 2023. The UN Women Moldova country office implemented this project in partnership with international and non-governmental organizations (NGOs /NGOs), civil society organizations (CSOs), United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), national crisis response mechanisms refugees and other related working groups and task forces.

The project is designed to promote regionally and nationally a gender-sensitive response to the refugee crisis by driving gender-sensitive programming, funding and coordination within and between UN agencies, regional intergovernmental bodies and refugee crisis response structures. The project will achieve this objective by addressing the specific gender-differentiated impact of the humanitarian and refugee crisis in Ukraine, while ensuring that women and people at risk have increased access to protection services and resources.

Promoting gender-sensitive responses to the refugee crisis at regional and national level. UNWomen, 2022.