Guide to implementing the principles of women’s empowerment

The Implementation Guide for the Principles of Women’s Empowerment aims to mobilize both companies and institutions and organizations from various sectors to ensure the empowerment of women at work, in various fields of activity and in social responsibility projects.

This guide contains detailed information on the steps needed to implement the principles of women’s empowerment, and provides examples of good practices to inspire companies in the Republic of Moldova to become more actively involved.

At the same time, the guide does not promote a unique approach to incorporate these principles into management models, but aims to support companies to adapt the respective practices to the company’s processes and needs. Therefore, this guide has been developed to assist companies in setting up and implementing their own model.

Guide to implementing the Principles of Women’s Empowerment. Business Consulting Institute, UNWomen, 2022.

