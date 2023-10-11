Diversified Search Group Names Two New Managing Directors

Expanding Capabilities in Industrial, Technology, Nonprofit, and Social Impact Practices

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Search Group, one of the nation's top executive search firms, has announced that experienced and highly respected executives Kira Anderson and Andrew Tarsy have joined the firm as managing directors. They bring exceptional leadership, operational, consulting, executive search and legal experience to the DSG platform.

Kira Anderson has joined Diversified Search Group's Industrial practice as Managing Director. She brings consulting and executive search experience, working with private equity-backed tech companies and large enterprise companies, including aerospace and defense companies, where she has partnered with leaders in engineering, finance, and operations on their global executive talent needs.

Andy Tarsy has joined Diversified Search Group’s Koya Partners/Nonprofit & Social Impact Practice. Tarsy is a consultant and former chief executive who has served as a trusted advisor to leaders across a range of sectors including business, government, higher education, and nonprofit organizations.

"Kira and Andy bring exceptional highly sought-after expertise in rapid growth areas," said Aileen K. Alexander, CEO at Diversified Search Group. "We are delighted to welcome them to our firm, and to bring their experience to high-demand sectors such as industrial, technology, nonprofit and social impact."

Before joining Diversified Search Group, Kira Anderson was a senior partner at True Search focused on the Frontier Tech industry and recruiting Product, Data and Technology leaders. Previously, Kira led the global Accenture Alliance at Oracle, and was a partner with Korn Ferry International. Prior to her career in executive recruiting, she spent six years in management consulting, including with Booz Allen Hamilton’s mission engineering practice, helping to establish and implement technical and business solutions for federal clients.

"The Industrial and Technology arena is evolving rapidly, shaped by technological advancements, changing client expectations, and a competitive talent landscape," Kira said. "I chose to join Diversified Search Group for the value it can bring my clients with the outstanding platform that we’re building to meet their needs in this dynamic environment."

Prior to joining Diversified Search Group, Andy Tarsy was President of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate, President of the Alliance for Business Leadership, and Executive Director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England. He also served as a Trial Attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice. Andy has been appointed by Governors of both major political parties to policy-making commissions, task forces, and international trade delegations. Andy also teaches business ethics and leadership at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business. He is a Trustee of the Benjamin Franklin Cummings Institute of Technology and a Strategic Advisor for Boston’s Foundation for Business Equity.

"Koya Partners l Diversified Search Group’s team is widely recognized as a critical leadership resource for mission-driven organizations and companies nationwide," Andrew said. "I look forward to working with their outstanding colleagues to make a meaningful contribution that empowers new leaders and sets organizations up for lasting impact and success."

###

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group (DSG) is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the world, and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, DSG operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work, we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.

Slma Shelbayah Diversified Search Group slma.shelbayah@divsearch.com